Carl Frampton gives Fight Update







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] has moved to update his fans following his latest bout of bad luck.

Frampton is building towards a fight with WBO super featherweight champion and Top Rank stablemate Jamel Herring. This bout was due to take place earlier in the summer before the global crisis forced a postponement.

‘The Jackal’ was due to face Armenian Vahram Vardanyan [21(14)-1(0)-1] in a keep-busy next Saturday [August 15th] at the BT Sport studios in London. However, yesterday reports claimed that the Latvia-based Vardanyan was out due to visa issues and that Frampton was on the hunt for a new opponent.

The Belfast fighter has confirmed this, revealing that a back-up opponent has been in camp although has yet to be approved by authorities while also suggesting that his team are on the lookout for a new foe.

In a video message posted to his social media, 33-year-old Frampton admitted that “it’s been a bit of a disaster for me regarding opponents.”

“A few weeks ago we were looking for an opponent, no-one wanted it and I’m obviously restricted to what we can get and we’re European opposition. No-one wanted it then. The Armenian guy we had was up for the fight but he’s having problems getting his visa.”

“Now we’re still looking. MTK [Frampton’s management team] foreseen that there probably was going to be problems and have been telling a kid to train for the last sorta three weeks which is good management, obviously. Hopefully he gets accepted and we can have a fight.”

“It’s been an absolute disaster. Ideally, I wanted to be fighting for a world title. I was meant to fight Jamel Herring, June 13th – couldn’t happen because of the current worldwide pandemic. This is a fight that keeps me busy.”

“Whoever is in the opposing corner is getting filled in. No doubt in my mind, I’m going to take all the frustrations of what’s happened recently out on them.”

“I’ll win the fight, have my hand raised, and then hopefully we can do the Jamel Herring fight before the end of the year.”

STILL NO OPPONENT!! 🤬 Its been an absolute disaster!!! BUT…whoever is in the opposing corner next week is getting filled in. 👊 pic.twitter.com/AtnSy8EQSS — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) August 7, 2020

Both Frampton and Herring have suffered misfortune regarding their keep-busy bouts. The Irishman had difficulty sourcing an opponent initially and now faces a race to confirm a new foe while champion Herring has twice seen a defence versus Jonathan Oquendo stalled due to his own positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The card next week in London also features Belfast world title hopefully Mick Conlan and welterweight hotshot Paddy Donovan.