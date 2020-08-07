FEATURED 

Frampton compares James Tennyson to legendary Mexican bad boy

Jonny Stapleton ,

There out of the ring persona’s couldn’t be any further apart, but Carl Frampton believes James Tennyson in very Antonio Margarito in terms of fighting style and approach.

‘The Jackal’ saw ‘The Assassin’ complete another seek and destroy mission to claim the British title on Saturday night – and watching the win over Gavin Gwynne back he was reminded of a young Margarito.

Like Tennyson, the Mexican was aggressive and effectively so, although unlike ‘Tenny’ he needed tampered with hand wraps to bolster his power.

Margarito, who put in the best panto villian performance since Alan Rickman played the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood ahead of his rematch with Miguel Cotto, is not the only big name Tennyson has been compared to of late, he has also been labelled the Irish Gennady Golovkin.

If the former Irish, Commonwealth and European champion manages to emulate either fighters success at world level he will go down as a Hall of Famer.

“Just caught up on #FightCamp. Quality fights and a brilliant spectacle. Well done to all the fighters but especially @JamesT931. He’s found his weight now and will be hard to beat. Reminds me of a young Antonio Margaritio, without the dodgy wraps,” Frampton tweeted.

Ahead of of James Tennyson’s most recent win Irish-boxing.com argued that if he was Mexican he would be regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the world to watch.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]