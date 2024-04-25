Sean McComb breaks silence after controversial defeat

Sean McComb remains hopeful he can get another shot at world level after ‘having a life-changing opportunity ripped’ away from him in New York on Saturday.

The Belfast boxer put in one of the best away performances of any Irish fighter when he frustrated and tamed American Arnold Barboza Jr across 10 rounds on the massive Haney-Garcia fight night.

However, a much-maligned scorecard denied him what the vast majority believe would have proved a well-deserved victory.

McComb, who was content with his performance but upset with the scoring, lamented the fact he had been robbed of the rewards that would have come with winning such a fight on such a platform.

However, he is trying to to remain positive, hoping some form of justice will be served, preferably in another shot at a big name on a big platform.

Speaking online he said:

“I want to thank everyone for their honest support.

“I’ve put 24 years of commitment and life into this sport to get on the big stage and showcase my skills. I did everything that was in my control, and I’m happy about that.

“What I’m unhappy about is the decision that I worked so hard for. A life changing opportunity ripped away from me. I just hope I get another shot at the level I belong at because, for now, it’s back to the unknown!

“Thank you for all your kind messages I’ll get through them eventually.”