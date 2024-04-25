Silver Mining – Four Irish fighters box in European Championships semi-finals today

Four Irish fighters shoot for silver in Belgrade today.

The four Team Ireland medal winners will look to trade in their bronze for silver [at least] with Shannon Sweeney, Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke and Niamh Fay all in semi-final action.

Two-time European Championship bronze medal winner, Sweeney will aim to reach her first continental final by beating Anush Grigoryan in a 50kg semi.

The Mayo fighter takes on the Armenian in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Standing between Olympic champion Harrington and a second final appearance is Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina. They meet in a lightweight final-four clash in bout 6 in the same ring and same session.

Double Olympian, and double European gold medalist, O’Rourke, is in action in Bout 10, against Turkey’s Isildar Busra in a 75kg semi-final.

While, bantamweight Fay is in Ring B’s Afternoon Session, boxing Romania’s Lacramioara Perijoc for a place in the finals in Bout 4.

Afternoon Sessions at the tournament begin at 2pm, Irish time – Evening Sessions begin at 4.45pm.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin