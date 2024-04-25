Rematch not retirement – Tyrone McKenna to return on Belfast card

Tyrone McKenna’s retirement looks set to be short-lived.

If rumour and report are to be believed ‘The Mighty Celt’ will take his gloves off the hook and trade leather in Belfast on August 3.

It’s understood a fight between the ever-entertaining southpaw and former Golden Contract foe Mohamed Mimoune is in the works.

It’s been suggested the rematch will play a prominent role on an SSE Arena-hosted Conlan Boxing card.

McKenna and the French fighter have previous, they met in the York Hall in the Golden Contract semi-finals.

The Belfast fighter came away with a 96-94, 96-94, 97-93 win after a thrilling 10-round contest in London.

That victory was disputed by Mimoune and it appears the Florida-based French man may get a chance to get revenge in Belfast this summer.

McKenna retired from the sport as recent as last December after a points reverse to Lewis Crocker.

Speaking at the time he said: “Thats it for the Mighty Celt people.

“I’ve give alot to this sport and got way further than I ever thought possible when sleeping on the floors in Philly. [I] never thought I’d be in some of the huge nights I was part off… I set out to try and become the most entertaining man in Ireland, always taking the hardest fights put to me even when I didnt have too. I had some amazing nights with you all win lose or draw I hope I did you all proud. The one title no one will take any time soon is the hardest man in Ireland…I can take a shot like no other man on this Island.”

Boxing Ticket’s NI has reported that Padraig McCrory versus Luke Keeler, Ger Hughes versus Ruadhan Farrell and Feargal Quinn versus Ashton Brown are also on Conlan Boxing’s August 3 wish list.