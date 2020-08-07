Katie Taylor wants Cross-over Cris Cyborg clash







Former UFC world champion and mixed martial arts star Cris Cyborg is on Katie Taylor’s legacy list.

Having unified the entire lightweight division and winning a world title at a second weight, Taylor has set her sights on cementing her legacy via the ‘mega’ fight route.

Greatest of all time status seems to be the goal and fights with fellow known names seems to be the immediate plan.

Team Taylor wanted 2020 to play hosts to fights with seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano, undisputed welterweight world champion Cecila Braekhus and rival Delfine Persoon.

Now Eddie Hearn has thrown another name into the list. The Matchroom boss claims a cross over fight with current Bellator featherweight champion Cyborg also appeals.

“She wants Persoon, she wants Serrano, she wants Braekhus, she wants Cyborg. I’m not saying she’s done after that, but that’s what motivates her.”

The Persoon fight happens ahead of schedule as the pair rematch on August 22 in Matchroom headquarters, if Braekhus beats former Taylor foe Jessica McCaskill that should be next, but it’s unsure whether Serrano remains on the hit list.

Both Taylor and Hearn have expressed reservations and frustrations with regard to the seven weight world champ since she elected against agreeing terms for an a rescheduled August showdown.