Talented Loonam gets his pro career off to a winning start with classy display

Offaly boxer Paul ‘The Boxer’ Loonam, made an impressive start to his professional career with a dominant unanimous points debut win against Romanian opponent Stefan Nicolae.



Loonam started impressively with a massive punch to Nicolae’s head that visibly rattled him and his speed and technical ability was far superior throughout.



A good flurry of body shots from the ‘The Boxer’ who landed multiple times in the opening minutes set the tone, while Nicolae frequently missed with a lot of wild shots.



A lovely left hook from Loonam in the second round was followed by some good jabs to the body as his speed and technical ability bamboozled his Bucharest born opponent.



The third round followed a similar pattern with some great jabs from the 22 year-old Pullough native.



Loonam’s slick footwork and constant pressure was beginning to tire the Romanian veteran fighter who was failing to connect or land any punches of his own.



Nicolae did land a few occasional punches in the fourth and fifth rounds but they were lacking any real power to hurt an increasingly comfortable Loonam.



Loonam dominated each and every round and it was only truly Nicholae’s wild and unorthodox style that posed difficulties for him.



‘The Boxer’ delivered a big left hook in the sixth round and followed this up with some eye-catching shots to the head.



Loonam landed a powerful body shot at the end of a contest that he bossed from start to finish.



It was a fantastic and memorable debut for the Offaly man who will have far greater challenges ahead.



Loonam was declared the unanimous winner by 60 to 54 points as he triumphed in his first professional fight at a canter.