‘I Couldn’t Care Less’ – Katie Taylor Responds to Serrano’s ‘Dirty’ Accusations

Katie Taylor said she “couldn’t care less” what critics or Amanda Serrano had to say following her rematch victory on Firday.

The trailblazing star made it Ireland two Puerto Rico nil in terms of women’s boxing’s most famous rivalry with a unanimous points win in Texas on the same card as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson traded extra padded leather.

The victory came after another sensational and grueling fight and was questioned in some quarters.

The pro Serrano crowd made their feelings known with boos upon the result reveal and the commentary team of Netflix, who worked closely with Serrano’s promoter MVP in putting the event on, all had the challenger winning.

The game-changing Irish star’s approach was also questioned by Serrano and her team post the fight.

The New York-based fighter accused Taylor of using her head throughout the clash and labeled her a ‘dirty’ fighter.

The Olympic gold medal winner, who was docked a point after a head clash in the eighth, four rounds after a coming together of heads opened a cut on Serrano, paid no heed, claiming the only opinion that matters was that of the judges.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“I didn’t even know what they were saying to be honest. I know they were obviously complaining about the decision but I really don’t care,” the two weight undisputed world champion said.

“I’m standing here as a victor again. I’ve fought her twice, I beat her twice. All the judges were in agreement so I really couldn’t care less what’s being said about the fight.

“I’m standing here again, i”m 2-0 against Serrano and I’m very very happy. If she wants, I have no problems doing it again.”

Speaking on the clash of head after the Netflix broadcast AtAndT Stadium hosted world title fight she added: “It just happens sometimes, when you’re fighting against a southpaw especially. The fighters come in close and it just happens.

“It was completely accidental. They’re calling me a dirty fighter and whatever but that wasn’t purposely done. Obviously I’m in there fighting like she is and it’s a rough sport.Sometimes you get head clashes. You have to fight through those things. This is the fight game.