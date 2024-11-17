HISTORY – Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano SMASH Viewership and GATE Records

The ultimate groundbreaker had the Kango hammer out again on Friday.

Katie Taylor’s trailblazing career continues to burn up the record books.

The two weight undisputed world champion and her rival Amanda Serrano surpassed new heights in many things women’s boxing in Texas on Friday.

Netflix confirmed on Saturday that a record-smashing 50 million households globally tuned in live to watch the rematch of the greatest female fight of all time.

If only one person per household took in the clash on the steaming service that would mean a 50-fold increase of the record-breaking 1.2 million viewers that watched their DAZN broadcast Madison Square Garden clash. It’s most likely more than one person per household witnessed proceedings, meaning it’s safe to predict the viewership was well above 100 million worldwide.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The rematch, which Taylor won to retain her undisputed light welterweight status, also helped generate the biggest gate outside of a Las Vegas and was a commercial and social media success.

Netflix shared the following figures:

It was a record-breaking night for Netflix. Additional viewership information, including total viewers, will be released early this week.

60 million households watched the Paul vs. Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event of Taylor vs. Serrano 2. Additionally, the bout is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.

Joe Hand Promotions, the leader in premium live sports and entertainment programming for the out-of-home market, also distributed last night’s event to over 6000 bars & restaurants in the US, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company’s 50+ year history.

#PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X on Friday with #Serrano at No. 2 in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated social conversation, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

The event shattered records, achieving the following milestones:

Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history.

Paul vs. Tyson gate has surpassed $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, topping Canelo Álvarez’s record of $9 million.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions made AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the epicenter of boxing history last night as an astounding 72.3k total attendees gathered to witness the historic Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 fight card.

The fight attracted a star-studded ringside audience including Evander Holyfield, Shaquille O’Neal, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jerry Jones, Charlize Theron, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Josh Duhamel, Joe Jonas, Joe Manganiello, Lennox Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Epps, Simu Liu, Daddy Yankee, Jay Shetty, Anderson Silva, Tom Segura, Jeff Ross, Joey Fatone, Tori Kelly, Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Cedric the Entertainer, Hasan Minhaj, Mark Davis, Bryson DeChambeau, Omari Hardwick, Darren Barnet, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, and more.

Viewership figures are based on Netflix overnight data.