Amanda Serrano Takes Back ‘Dirty’ Katie Taylor Comments

Amanda Serrano rowed back on comments she made suggesting Katie Taylor fought ‘dirty’ in the massive rematch last Firday.

Speaking directly after the fight the multi-weight world champion, who was cut by a clash of heads in the fourth round of another epic Ireland – Puerto Rico installment -suggested one of Ireland’greatest ever sports stars deliberately used her head to gain an advantage during the undisputed light welterweight clash.

‘The Real Deal’ claimed it was an approach the Olympic gold medal winner has used in previous fights too.

“She kept headbutting me and that’s something she has done before,” said Serrano immediately after another classic.

“It’s not the first time. She did it to me, she did it to (Chantelle) Cameron. It is what it is. I’m a champion no matter what.”

However, speaking on Saturday, Serrano said they were comments made while she was both upset and angry as well as comments she admitted she shouldn’t have made.

In a somewhat brave climbdown, the hard-hitting battle-hardened New York-based fighter retracted her words.

“Congratulations to KatieTaylor in her decision win.

“She & I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in it.

“Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle & you say things you shouldn’t say.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent & these were never my intentions to Katie. She & I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in the ring. In no way should I ever had said she did it purposely, it’s her style that makes for them.

“I’m not perfect and tho (sic) I try my hardest to be the nicest person I can be I’m human & being emotionally hurt can sometimes misguide you in what you say. I’m OK, I’m healthy a bit bruised and cut but still blessed beyond belief.

“We both came out with our health intact & that’s what I prayed for. Whenever our teams can agree on a trilogy I’ll be ready. I hope you guys all enjoyed women’s boxing at its highest level.”

Taylor also indicated she would be willing to fight Serrano for a third time.

“Thank God I won that fight. Congratulations to Amanda. The triple is on,” she said after last night’s fight, when she also said she “certainly wasn’t fighting dirty”.