American promoters snap up young Dublin prospect







Dublin prospect Ryan O’Rourke [3(0)-0] has joined gym mate Victor Rabei on the books of Star Boxing.

Joe De Guardia of Star Boxing,signed the light welterweight novice on a three year promotional deal and the plan for the fighter, who is trained by his father, Steven, is to fight on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Silent Assassin’ has shown early promise notching up 3 quick wins in January, February, and March of this year before the world came to a stop due to the global pandemic. O’ Rourke will look to add to his impressive start to pro life on September 11th in Spain where he steps up to his first 6 round contest.

It remains to be seen then he will get the chance to make his American debut, but he is now officially a Star boxer and will get be handed the chance to impress on the East Coast.

Head of Star Boxing, Joe De Guardia commented “Ryan had an impressive amateur career and since making the switch to the paid ranks, it is clear to see he is very suited to the professional game. He is still only 21 years of age, and has a lot of potential. It looks as though he will be a very entertaining fighter in the years to come.”

Star Boxing represents a number of leading names in boxing, including former world title challenger Joe Smith Jr, Chris Algeri, and Carlos Takam. They have signed BUI Celtic champ Rabei and but for the pandemic would have promoted a cross roads fight for him this spring.

They have also worked with Dylan Moran, promoting his sole career defeat, before selling his contract to PGP boxing.

Ryan is currently trained by his father Steven O’ Rourke in a stable that includes Victor Rabei, Tony Browne, Allan Phelan and Tiernan Bradley.

Ryan O’ Rourke commented “I am delighted to have signed with one of the biggest promoters in the world. I can’t thank Joe and Star Boxing enough for the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on in America. My career has been mapped out brilliantly, and I am building up a wealth of experience and fighting regularly. This opportunity is what dreams are made of.”