Training Camp – High Performance Team depart for Italy

A 12-strong High-Performance team has departed for an eight-day training and sparring camp in Italy.

The squad includes Paris-qualified Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, and Jack Marley, as well as European 50kg champion, Shannon Sweeney, and bronze medalist, Niamh Fay. This is a key Paris preparatory event for qualified athletes, and a development and preparatory event for Reserve athletes.

Assisi has been a highly successful training camp location for HP athletes, including in advance of the 2022 Women’s World Championships, the 2023 European Games and the 1st Olympic World qualifier

Assisi Training Camp Squad

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Louth

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC, Tyrone

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Louth

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin.