Training Camp – High Performance Team depart for Italy
A 12-strong High-Performance team has departed for an eight-day training and sparring camp in Italy.
The squad includes Paris-qualified Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, and Jack Marley, as well as European 50kg champion, Shannon Sweeney, and bronze medalist, Niamh Fay. This is a key Paris preparatory event for qualified athletes, and a development and preparatory event for Reserve athletes.
Assisi has been a highly successful training camp location for HP athletes, including in advance of the 2022 Women’s World Championships, the 2023 European Games and the 1st Olympic World qualifier
Assisi Training Camp Squad
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Louth
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC, Tyrone
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Louth
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin.