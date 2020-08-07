Late change of opponent for Pierce O’Leary







Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] is being forced to make a late adjustment ahead of his big step up next Wednesday night.

The Dublin light welter is in action at the LS-Live studios in Wakefield, live on ESPN+ and YouTube, and will have to contend with a change of opponent.

O’Leary was due to face Harry Limburn [6(0)-0] in a notable step-up but the Hampshire fighter is out of this match-up for unspecified reasons.

‘Big Bang’ will still be given a test, however, with southpaw Jacob Quinn [4(1)-0] coming in to man the opposition corner.

The 23-year-old turned pro in August 2018 and has posted four wins – all against professional journeymen.

O’Leary is aiming to make a splash having registered some solid early-career wins.

The inner-city puncher said “I am really excited. There is not long left so my mind is at ease knowing I’ve got a fight.”

“MTK Global have done a tremendous job and went far and beyond searching for an opponent with a winning record and a great style, and they delivered.

“I had a look at Quinn and he looks good. He’s a southpaw and likes to come forward, so we will have an entertaining fight for the fans tuning in. It’s going to be a fantastic night.”

Opponent Quinn said that “I’m very happy to be fighting on the show. Obviously it was short notice so it came unexpected, but I’ve been ready for a while as I’ve been training hard over the last few months.”

“I’ll fight anyone right now. I just want the opportunity to see if I can make something out of myself in the sport. Facing another guy coming for the win will definitely bring the best out of me. I literally have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so I’ll be giving it everything I have.”

There is plenty of Irish involvement next Wednesday, with super featherweight world title challenger Jono Carroll headlining. King Kong takes on Maxi Hughes while Belfast lightweight Sean McComb is in with Siar Ozgul.

The remaining two fights on the bill see Craig MacIntyre take on Ishmael Ellis and Sahir Iqbal face Maredudd Thomas.