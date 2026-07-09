Vintage Ravishing Ryan – Irish Champion Plans to Warm Up for Croke Park with Eye Catching Stoppage win

Paul Ryan wants more than just another win this weekend.

The Dubliner says he is chasing a statement performance ahead of his appearance on the blockbuster Croke Park card.

As a result, she has set his sights on forcing a stoppage on JB Promotions’ Leopardstown bill.

Ryan takes on experienced campaigner Jordan Grannum before he fights popular Belfast boxer Paddy Gallagher on the massive Katie Taylor card.

The Brit is as durable as they come and has been stopped just three times in 189 defeats – Ryan would love to make it four in 190.

“Vintage Ravishing Paul Ryan,” the Irish middleweight champion told Irish-Boxing.com when asked what fans should expect.

“I’m going to come and I’m going to go for it all in.

“If a stoppage comes, I’m going to go for it.

“I know he’s rarely stopped, but I’d like to try and make that statement.”

Looking forward to the Croke Park clash the Blanch native also revealed he will deliberately ignored Gallagher’s recent performances against Graham McCormack while preparing for the contest.

Instead, he has been studying the version of the Commonwealth Games medal winner that competed with the likes of Chris Jenkins during his peak years.

“I won’t watch the last Paddy.

“I’ll watch vintage Paddy.

“I’ll watch the Paddy that fought Chris Jenkins and the one that was around then.

“I’ll look at the best Paddy Gallagher because that’s what we’ll be training for.”

Ryan believes expecting anything less than the best version of his opponent would be a mistake.

“I’m going to get the best Paddy Gallagher possible.

“The one that was in his prime, that’s what I’m expecting.

“This is Croke Park.

“This is the biggest card of all time.

“So he’s going to come with no stone unturned.”