David Kennedy Ready To Being Title Pursuit

David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy will be returning to the ring in the The Pavilion Building at Leopardstown Racecourse on Friday, July 10th.

“Yeah, I’m feeling very good ahead of the fight,” he comments.

“I know every boxer probably says this… but I”ve had the best camp yet and got some great rounds in. And I’m just looking forward to July 10th now,” Kennedy said.

It was recently confirmed that David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy will be squaring off against Polish boxer Lukasz Kuc (6-14-1).

Polish boxer Kuc enters the ring on the back of a win less than two months ago and with six wins already to his professional record, it’s a potential banana-skin opponent for Kennedy:

“I have seen the opponent and yeah, I know very little about him. But as my team always says, just prepare to the best of your ability and put in a great camp, then the rest will look after itself. It’s about being the best I can be; not about the opponent really,” he said.

On the other hand, Gorey light-heavyweight Kennedy enters the fight with a professional record of 3-0, with his most recent fight against Alex Dzubak in Donegal in February 2026 being particularly impressive. For July 10th, he’s hoping to impress in the ring and to his large North Wexford following, with over 100 plus ‘Bomb Squad’ supporters set to make the spin to South Dublin from his native town of Gorey.

“You can expect another classy performance from me. And you can also expect a lot of noise, because there’s a lot of people travelling up for this fight. And I’m really looking forward to it,” Kennedy said.

“What I’ve learned from being a pro is that you can’t let the good days get to your head, or the bad days get to your heart. You’re going to have ups and downs; nothing is ever smooth sailing. You just have to stay in the gym, stick with it, believe in your team, and it will all work out then,” Kennedy told Wexford Weekly.

Although his only focus remains on getting his hand raised on July 10th, there is a bigger picture in play too and it’s one that he recognises.

With all going to plan, and with another few wins added to his record, the County Wexford man could be eyeing up a potential domestic title by the end of the year.

“I’m 3-0 now….soon to be 4-0. I’ve a job to do first on July 10th. Get that out of the way. I can sit down with the team then and plan the next steps, and hopefully those plans include a title shot — probably at the back end of this year,” Kennedy said.

Before signing off the phone call, David Kennedy was quick to ask for the inclusion of his sponsors and his supporters within the article.

“I just want to thank my sponsors. Breen’s Bar, Wexford Weekly, Jordan’s Barbershop Gorey, DK Roofing Solutions, Nebula Gym Gorey, and The Recovery Yard. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible. Thanks also to everyone who bought a ticket. It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere,” he said.

The 11-fight card, which includes a host of homegrown Irish boxing talent, takes place in Leopardstown on July 10th. The card is entitled ‘Heating Up’ and is promoted by JB Promotions. All fights on the card will be live streamed on Thriller TV.