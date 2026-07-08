Byrne Sees Tennyson-Style Redemption Story for Karl Sheridan

Jay Byrne has backed Karl Sheridan to be as tenacious as ‘Tenny’ and to take a surprise early-career defeat in his stride.

The young prospect was upset in just his second pro bout, suffering defeat to the always game and ever tough Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza at Leopardstown Racecourse in May.

Promoter Byrne felt the 23-year-old did enough to win the bout, but wasn’t crying foul. Nor was he feeling too sorry for the exciting youngster.

The JB Promotions boss is adamant one loss won’t define the well-supported entertainer and points to the career of James Tennyson to prove his point.

The Belfast fighter was stopped and shocked by Pavels Senkovs early in his innings and went on to have one of the best Irish careers in modern times, winning a European title and challenging for world honours.

“I told Karl not to worry about it,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com

“A loss isn’t going to define him. He wanted the rematch straight away, but he has a different fight this weekend,” he adds before bringing up Tenny.

“James Tennyson lost early in his career and he went on to have one of the best Irish careers you could imagine.

“If you offered Karl half of that career now, he’d take it. A loss is a loss. You take it for what it is and move on.”

The former BUI and BBBofC Champion’s concern may be tempered by the fact he felt Sheridan won what was a tough match for a second fight.

‘The Negotiator’ feels the 23-year-old was more unfortunate than below par. He also is happy his charge learnt an early lesson with regard to not giving any opponent a chance.

“I thought Karl had done enough,” he adds.

“I was surprised by the decision. But if you’re not convincingly beating the journeyman, they deserve a chance. You can’t scream robbery every time a fight is close.”