Teen Prospect Will Reach the Top in Her Own Time, Says Promoter

Sarah Murphy will reach the boxing summit but doesn’t have to rush the climb, says Jay Byrne.

Excitement has been brewing since the teen turned over and her performances in her first four fights has added to the furor.

Byrne believes the anticipation is justified and is backing the Kildare native to live up to the early hype.

However, is adamant Ireland’s youngest pro boxer can achieve at her own pace.

“The plan was four fights in the first year,” Byrne tells Irish-boxing.com ahead of the active Kildare native’s fifth pro fight in Leopardstown Racecourse this weekend.

“I wanted her to learn in every one of those fights and she has. She’s only after turning 19 years of age, so there’s absolutely no rush.”

Keeping the reins on may get progressively harder with how well Murphy has performed since entering the paid stage.

The St Brigid’s graduate’s last performance against durable and dangerous Spaniard Eva Cantos particularly impressed her manager.

“People were telling me I might have made a mistake with that opponent,” he adds.

“They said she hit very hard and it was a dangerous fight. But I felt Sarah boxed the ears off her. There wasn’t one moment in the fight where Sarah wasn’t in complete control. What she’s doing in the gym is showing in the ring. She looked sharper.” “She genuinely punched the head off her.”

Murphy will look to pass the mini milestone of 5-0 when she fights Angelika Oles on Friday, while Cantos is back in Dublin where she’ll fight Tramore’s Zara Breslin.