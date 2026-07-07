Government Backs Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Dream as Minister HAILS Historic Occasion

The Government has thrown its support behind Katie Taylor’s historic Croke Park fight, with Minister for Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport Patrick O’Donovan praising the Bray legend ahead of her long-awaited homecoming.

Speaking exclusively to Irish-Boxing.com, the Minister hailed Taylor’s achievement in securing a fight at Ireland’s most iconic sporting venue, describing the event as a fitting celebration of both her career and the growth of women’s boxing.

O’Donovan also confirmed that while Taylor’s promoters did not seek formal support from his Department, he was delighted to see the undisputed champion’s ambition become a reality.”I am delighted that Katie Taylor has realised her ambition of fighting at Croke Park, a venue that holds a special place in Irish sporting history.

“Although no formal request for support was received by my Department from Katie Taylor’s promoters for the event, it is wonderful that she has been given the opportunity to bring her remarkable career to a close in Ireland’s most prestigious and iconic stadium. It is a fitting setting for such a historic occasion.

“I believe this event will be a fitting celebration not only of Katie’s extraordinary achievements but also of the significant progress made in women’s boxing in Ireland in recent years.”

The Minister was equally complimentary of Taylor’s impact on Irish sport, saying her legacy extends well beyond the medals and world titles she has collected throughout her glittering career.

“Katie Taylor is an exceptional athlete and an outstanding ambassador for Irish sport. Her dedication, professionalism and achievements have inspired generations of athletes across Ireland and beyond. I wish Katie and all those involved in the September event every success in what promises to be a memorable occasion for Irish sport.”

O’Donovan also used his comments to reaffirm the Government’s support for boxing, highlighting the sport’s importance across communities throughout Ireland and its unrivalled success at Olympic level.

“Boxing is an important sport for Ireland. It is our most successful Olympic sport, responsible for approximately half our medals.

“It’s a sport that reaches across the entire island and is particularly important in reaching out to communities and areas that typically engage less in organised sport. It’s certainly a sport which the Government is supportive of and we hope to see a sizable increase in boxing applications under the next round of the Community Sport Facilities Fund.”

Taylor’s September appearance at Croke Park is expected to be one of the biggest nights in Irish sporting history, and the Minister’s exclusive comments to Irish-Boxing.com further underline the significance of an occasion that will see Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer finally compete on the country’s biggest stage.

Story by Matt Meehan- https://www.linkedin.com/in/itsmattmeehan/