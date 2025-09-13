Lewis Crocker haunts Paddy Donovan to win IBF world title

Lewis Crocker is the new IBF world welterweight champion after a narrow split decision win over Paddy Donovan in Belfast.

Hometown fighter Crocker dropped Donovan twice in the early rounds and was given the benefit of wafer-thin cards.

Judge Reece Carter gave the fight to Donovan on a 115-111 card, but Paweł Kardyni (114-112) and Matteo Montella (114-113) gave Crocker the edge.

The pause from announcer David Diamante seemed to last an age before the words ‘from Belfast’ confirmed that Crocker, now 22-0, was being crowned the champion on a night of nights. It was intriguing and fascinating if not entertaining.

In the storied old fight city of Belfast, a baying crowd of almost 20,000 packed into Windsor Park for the first ever all-Irish world title fight.

Crocker had Donovan down in both the third and fifth rounds, the first of those albeit with the aid of a slip, and they were the moments that would, ultimately, decide the bout.

For long spells, the 27-year-old Crocker – who hails from nearby on the Sandy Row – stayed at long distance. Crocker appeared as if he was attempting to snare the Andy Lee-trained Donovan into a trap and the two 10-8 rounds would prove crucial to the night swinging in his favour.

Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

With the big crowd waiting for the sparks to fly, Donovan managed to nick a cagey opening round before the bell.

A disciplined and impressively patient Crocker – who came out to the sounds of Sweet Caroline – stayed at distance into the second, out of trouble and attempting to frustrate Donovan’s advances in a slow-playing chess match.

In the third, Donovan was down for the first time in his pro career, but recovered well by the end of that round, though having had to witness referee Howard Foster count to eight it was a 10-8 round for the home fighter.

As the clapper sounded in the fifth, Donovan had had his best spell of the fight but disaster struck and he was watching Howard Foster go finger-by-finger to eight. An upright Donovan, hands by his waist felt the full force of a left-hand that might have been pulled straight out of Lee’s own playbook.

As Crocker took a breath at the end of the sixth, trainer Billy Nelson told him to change the tale of the fight, instructing his man to “step the pace up now”.

It was Donovan who appeared to hold sway thereafter – not, though, in the eyes of the ringside arbitrators.

In the ninth Donovan responded with a body shot after Crocker whizzed in with a left hook.

Donovan did the better work in the 10th with Crocker’s own cornermen advising that their man needed to show more in the last two rounds.

Donovan was on top for the closing spell and will feel aggrieved at the cards as his record goes to 14-2.

Donovan won 13 Irish titles on his rise through the formative ranks and was 14-0 as a pro before his first meeting with Crocker.

Their last dance in March at the SSE Arena was dogged by controversy with Donovan disqualified for an after-the-bell punch in the eighth round that sparked Crocker.

Referee Marcus McDonald, who had penalised Donovan earlier for the use of the head, disqualified the Limerick puncher, who had been well on top.

The IBF granted a rematch and, after Jarron Ennis vacated the 147lb strap to move up to the 154lb territory, the IBF world welterweight title was up for grabs, adding a real weight of history and extra meaning to a bout that hardly needed further fuel.