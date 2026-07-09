Government Eyes Increased Investment in Boxing After Hailing Katie Taylor Effect

The Government is hoping Katie Taylor’s historic Croke Park homecoming will spark more than just another memorable night for Irish boxing.

Speaking exclusively to Irish-Boxing.com, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said he wants to see a “sizable increase” in boxing clubs applying for Government funding through the next round of the Community Sport Facilities Fund.

The comments came as the Minister praised Taylor’s influence on Irish sport, arguing that the unprecedented attention surrounding her September showdown should also benefit the grassroots clubs that continue to produce Ireland’s champions.

“It’s certainly a sport which the Government is supportive of and we hope to see a sizable increase in boxing applications under the next round of the Community Sport Facilities Fund.”

O’Donovan stressed that boxing remains one of Ireland’s most important sports, pointing to its unmatched Olympic pedigree and the role clubs play in communities across the island. “Boxing is an important sport for Ireland. It is our most successful Olympic sport, responsible for approximately half our medals.”

He also highlighted the sport’s ability to engage people who might otherwise miss out on organised sport.

“It’s a sport that reaches across the entire island and is particularly important in reaching out to communities and areas that typically engage less in organised sport.”

The Minister’s remarks will be welcomed by clubs across the country, many of which have relied on Government grants in recent years to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand programmes for young boxers.

His call comes as Taylor prepares to realise her long-held ambition of fighting at Croke Park, an event O’Donovan believes will further elevate a sport already enjoying unprecedented visibility.

“Katie Taylor is an exceptional athlete and an outstanding ambassador for Irish sport. Her dedication, professionalism and achievements have inspired generations of athletes across Ireland and beyond.” With the spotlight firmly on Irish boxing ahead of September’s landmark event, the Government is hoping the so-called “Katie Taylor effect” extends beyond the sold-out crowd at Croke Park and into boxing gyms across the country, with more clubs seeking funding to build on the sport’s remarkable momentum.

Story by Matt Meehan- https://www.linkedin.com/in/itsmattmeehan/