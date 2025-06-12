“Best Performance of My Career” – Ryan O’Rourke Promise Big Performance in the Big Apple

Ryan O’Rourke is determined to deliver the standout performance of his career when he finally returns to the ring in New York this Saturday night.

The Dublin light welterweight faces what he labels the “toughest opponent” of his career to date on a Star Boxing card in Westchester County Center, White Plains.

‘The Silent Assassin‘ steps up in rounds and levels when he fights Boubacar Sylla, an American-based Sengal native with a 12-1 record over eight rounds, but is confident he’ll rise to the occasion and make a serious statement.

“A good performance, the best performance of my career,” O’Rourke said when asked what fans can expect. “It’ll be the toughest opponent of my career so far, but I’m looking to put in the best performance of my career.”

The fight, which takes place in Westchester, upstate New York, marks the end of a long and frustrating spell of inactivity for the undefeated prospect. Two previously scheduled bouts fell through at the last minute, leading to an extended and mentally taxing six-month training camp.

“I’ve been training for this since about the 7th of January,” he explained. “I went into a camp and didn’t come out until this week. Hopefully, this one actually goes through.”

Such has the Inchicore-trained O’Rourke’s luck that he admits he won’t fully believe the bout is happening until the first bell rings: “I’m not counting this one until the fourth bell rings — that’s when I know I’m fighting this time.”

The 25-year-old has been desperate for consistency, with bad luck derailing his plans for months.

“Every time I do an interview with you I seem to say I want activity,” he told Irish-Boxing.com. “And I can’t seem to get it. By hook or by crook, something always happens.”

The plan going forward? “Realistically, I’d like three fights by the end of the year — hopefully this being the first one. Maybe one in August or September, and then another one towards the end of the year.”

While O’Rourke initially hoped for a title shot in 2025, he’s realistic given the setbacks — but not ruling it out.

“I would like a title towards the end of the year. Whether that happens or not now with all the stuff that’s happened, we don’t know. But we’ll stay positive and keep pushing towards it.”