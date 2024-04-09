MEDAL ALERT – Ava Henry Blasts Her Way Onto European Podium

Ava Henry made it a hat trick of European medals with a dominant display in Porec Croatia today.

The European Schools silver medal and European Junior gold medal winner added European Youth hardware to her collection in style.

The Dublin Docklands boxer dropped and stopped Hungary’s Kata Viktoria Muncz to march confidently onto the podium.

The Coolock boxer put her Hungarian opponent on the seat of her pants in the second before forcing the referee to call a halt to proceedings with two more big right hands before stanza could conclude.

The win means Ireland will return from Croatia with at least one medal and Henry, who will box for silver later this week, will come home with at least a bronze.

Henry’s tall Hungarian opponent came out strong marching behind an awkward flurry approach but it wasn’t long until the Irish Co Captain had the style figured out.

The Kilmore native began to walk her opponent onto well timed shots with the check hook proving effective and the right hand making Muncz second guess her attacks.

Henry banked every round on every card and looked all the more assured and confident in the second.

A beautifully timed pull back right hand had the Hungarian on the seat of her pants early in the stanza. To her credit she rose to her feet to fight but two standing eights later and the referee called it off.

As a result, Henry steps onto the podium and will come home with a bronze medal at the very least.

Kyla Doyle of Whitechurch, will look to double Ireland’s medal tally when she boxes Dilara Sak of Turkey later this afternoon.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

