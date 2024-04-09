Title Time for Thomas O’Toole – ‘The Kid’ Secures First Pro Tilt

It’s title time for Thomas O’Toole.

‘The Connemara Kid’ will fight for the vacant Massachusetts light heavyweight on top of an innovative card on May 4.

The Galway southpaw will look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of former Roberto Duran foe Mike Colbert and Niall Kennedy by claiming the regional title when he faces Russell Kimber on Granite Chin Promotions ‘Rumble at the Rink’ card at Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts early next month.

It’s an opportunity to win a first career title for the 26-year-old and a chance to further progress his career Stateside, particularly in Boston, where he has proven a hit since turning over.

O’Toole was penciled in to fight for Team Butcher and represent Boston in the very unique Team Combat League this weekend. However, with the title fight pending that one-round bout may not go ahead.

“What a compliment this fight is to our inaugural ‘Granite Chin Box Off’’,” GCP president Chris Traietti commented. “The plan with this show from the start was to stack it from the opening fight to the final of the tournament with fighters people want to see in fights people want to see them in, and this fight is the epitome of that.

“Thomas has been a fixture the last few years in the local boxing scene, and he is taking on a guy in Kimber who is no slouch. Kimber is the type of guy that if you take him lightly you are in for a bad night. Thomas comes from a solid amateur background and a great gym, so I don’t think he is going to make that error, but everyone in the building would be foolish to sleep on Russell Kimber. This is going to be a great co-feature!”

The headliner is part of an innovative one-night tournament, “Granite Chin Box Off,” featuring a quartet of New England super middleweight fighters – Lynn’s (MA) James “Pitbull” Perkins (13-1-1, 9 KOs), Swansea’s (MA) Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (5-3, 2 KOs), Dorchester’s (MA) Bernard Joseph (6-1, 4 KOs), and Barrington’s (ME) Ryan Clark (4-5, 2 KOs) – who will be matched (in a blind draw at the weigh in) in three-round bouts (4th round of sudden death if needed in case of a draw) early in the evening with the two winners advancing to the five-round main event (6th round of sudden death in the event of a draw) to determine the inaugural champion.