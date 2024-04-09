Conlan, Barnes, McCullough and Co Send Ava Henry Good Luck Message

The great and the good of Irish boxing are getting behind Ava Henry’s bid to make it a hat trick of European titles over the next week.

The young Dublin starlet is one of a 15-strong Irish team who along with 14 other young Irish talents is in Porec, Croatia this week contesting the latest installment of the European Youth Championships.

With European Schools silver and European Junior gold already decorating her mantle piece, the Dublin Dockland’s boxer is deemed one of the star pupils of the class of 2024.

The Kilmore native will be hopeful, even confident of making her third journey to the continental podium.

There are certainly plenty in boxing who believe she will be a knockout success – and they expressed as much in a video shared online this week.

The likes of Olympic medal winners Wayne McCullough, Paddy Barnes and Micheal Conlan as well boxers Kieran Molloy, Robbie Burke, Sean McComb, Thomas Carty, Pierce O’Leary, Darren O’Neill and clubmate Emmett Brennan all showed their support, and not only wished the teen prospect well, but predicted she would once again prove herself one of the best in European at her weight.

Dublin footballers Cormac Costello, Jack McCafferty and UFC star Molloy ‘Meatball’ McCann along with family members and people from the local area also contributed to the inspiring piece.



“I just want to say huge good luck, all the best bring back the gold and no matter what enjoy yourself,” Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan said.

“I know you’ve done fantastic previously and I’ve no doubt you’ll do the same again. Believe in yourself,” said Darren O’Neill.

Wayne McCullough offered to train her when she turned pro, while Dublin Docklands clubmate Emmet Brennan said: “I see you training day in day out and I know you are more than ready for these championships coming up. Your club your family and your community are all very proud of you. I’m looking forward to seeing you come back with a gold medal.”

Three-time Olympian Paddy Barnes also sent a video and said: “I’ll be keeping an eye on you. I have been hearing good things about you. I hear you punch very very hard, so i’ll be expecting a few knockouts. Don’t try for them if they come they’ll come. “