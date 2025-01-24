Potential Pathway to Eubank – Benn Winner Opens Up For Aaron McKenna

The Silencer Aaron McKenna has secured the chance to make some real boxing noise.

The Monaghan favourite will feature on the undercard of the high-profile Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26.

The 25-year-old has also been handed the step-up he has been calling for, for quite some time as he trades leather with Liam Smith on the bill.

Veteran Liverpudlian boxer, Smith provides the Silencer with potential passage to the big time.

One of four famous boxing brothers, Smith is a former WBO world champion has shared the ring with Canelo, Jaime Munguia and is 1-1 with Chris Eubank Jr after his last two fights.

Matchroom have also re signed ‘Beefy’ and the suggestion is they have done so with the intention of matching him with the Eubank – Benn winner.

If that is the case, the Smithborough native would be within in his rights to name drop the two massive draws if he wins on April 26.

The clash is also the perfect tonic to McKenna’s Prizefighter disappointment.

The younger of two boxing brothers defeated Jeovanny Estela in Japan in the quarter finals last year and was set for a mouthwatering semi final with Kieran Conway before the tournament was cancelled.

It was a blow for McKenna, but Smith is an upgrade on Conway and the Eubank Jr- Benn platform much bigger than anything Prizefighter could offer.