Latests St James Starlet Daniel Hunter Starts Corpus Christi Revival

Dee Walsh has gone from making Daniel Hunter look sharp to ensuring he’s sharp in the boxing ring.

The Belfast teen prospect, a neighbour of Walsh and Padraig McCrory, used to get his hair cut by the multi-time Irish Boxing Awards winner and is now coached by him in Corpus Christi.

With Walsh in his corner, Hunter claimed Irish title success on Saturday, defeating Aodhan Scott of Glengormley to win National lightweight Youth honours.

Considering he came close on so many occasions it’s huge for Hunter on a personal level. However, it was also massive for his club and his area.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

