Who Where When – Michael Conlan Comeback Details Confirmed

Michael Conlan will begin his last World assault in Brighton on March 7.

One of Ireland’s greatest boxers will trade leather with Asad Asif Khan over eight rounds on the undercard of Harlem Eubank-Tyrone McKenna.

The two-time world title challenger confirmed a link-up with Wasserman yesterday and today confirmed his first bout under their stewardship begins this Spring.

The bout is Ireland’s only male amateur world champion’s first since December 2023 when he lost to Jordan Gill at the SSE Arena.

That defeat was the switch hitter’s third and came hot on the heels of an Alberto Lopez reverse.

It also prompted retirement talk, but Conlan revealed he would fight on last October and has been drip-feeding the new plan of action since.

The Olympic medal winner still harbours world title ambitions and is ready for one last push, although that last run will be done at his own pace.

“I turned professional in 2017 with a clear goal – to become world champion. I still firmly believe I have the ability to get to the very top, and I did not want to retire and, 10 or 15 years down the line, be thinking ‘What if?’”

Conlan has been very upfront about easing his way back in so there is no surprise he returns in a fight where he’ll be a heavy favourite.

Khan’s record looks solid enough on paper but the only time he fought at Conlan’s level he was stopped by Paddy Barnes arch nemesis Can Xu.