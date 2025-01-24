Derby Delight – Jay Byrne Reveals the Exciting All Irish Match Ups he Wants to Make

Jay Byrne has shared an exciting list of domestic bouts he wants to make for April 12.

The BUI Promoter of the Year revealed his intentions to bring a show to the National Stadium this Spring.

Rumour suggests Pierce O’Leary may top the card and the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion has revealed he wants to make a bill stacked with all Irish fights.

Indeed, he went as far as to say: “I hope to deliver one of if not the best domestic cards Ireland has ever seen for that date.”

The JB Promotions boss man has since indicated the fights he would like to make and it’s a list that makes for interesting reading.

Senan Kelly versus Dave Ryan is an obvious one as it’s been mentioned time and time again but a potential match that will excite fans nonetheless.

Declan Geraghty against Dylan Moran are another pairing with beef and history as well as one Byrne put forward for the April 12 card.

The backup option of ‘Pretty Boy’ versus Ray Moylette is as intriguing and would be a meeting of two Elite title winners.

Another Elite title winner and Irish International, Myles Casey was one of two names mentioned alongside Paul Loonam, the other being Gerard Hughes, who rematched Ruadhan Farrell on March 1.

Richie O’Leary versus Seanie Murray is a potentially fun match-up on the list. A possible Glen Byrne – James Freeman clash was another put forward and one that could catch fire considering the tension between the two.

Peter Carr against Paul Ryan is another Byrne would like to promote and has a real ‘Dublin Derby you didn’t know you needed’ feel to it.