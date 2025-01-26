Hearn Says McComb – O’Leary Was Made for Benn – Eubank Undercard

A mouthwatering all-Irish fight between Pierce O’Leary and Sean McComb was made for the Eubank-Benn undercard, Eddie Hearn confirmed this weekend.

However, the Dublin side of the potential match-up has elected to another route for now.

Speaking in Las Vegas the Matchroom boss told IFL that the bout had been made for April 26 and the undercard of the massive British encounter.

Hearn also confirmed Sherrif Street’s O’Leary initially agreed before deciding to take another option.

O’Leary will have his homecoming when he tops a JB Promotions card at the National Stadium on April 12.

And while fight in Dublin is something ‘Big Bang’ craves and has been calling for, it’s also something he would most likely postpone to fight to fight on the Benn- Eubank bill.

Which, in turn, suggests April 12 could be more than just a Dublin debut. Could something big on the line when he fights in his home city in the Spring?

The Dublin Dockland’s graduate had been ordered to fight an eliminator for the EBU title Dalton Smith won on Saturday night, it could well be that bout.

It’s a frustrating turn of events for the ‘Public Nuisance’ McComb.

The Belfast southpaw has been desperate for a fight of note since he suffered a cruel defeat to Arnold Barbosa Jr on the Ryan Garcia – Devin Haney card.

It will be interesting to see if he can still find passage onto the bill and if he’ll fight another opponent on the undercard of what could be one of the biggest fights of the year.