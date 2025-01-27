Donovan on the Double – ‘Real Deal’s’ Cousin Lining Up Point of Pride Debut

Two of Donovan clan could be in action in Belfast on March 1.

Bill topper Paddy Donovan’s younger cousin Jim Donovan hopes to make his pro debut on the Point of Pride card.

The 20-year-old told Irish-boxing.com in late 2023, that he was ready to ditch the vest but the former underage starlet has yet to punch for pay.

That will change this year advises Andy Lee, who coaches both Paddy and Jim, and the European Youth and Schoolboy medal winner could feature on Matchroom’s massive Belfast card this spring.

“Jim is training away. And if it’s not March 1, it’ll be shortly after when he does turn pro. Yeah, Jim will be fighting in 2025 as a professional,” Lee told Irish-boxing.com.

Like his boxing family members, Paddy and Edward Donovan’s cousin was a standout underage amateur.

He was expected to feature at the adult Elite level over the coming years, but, again like his cousins, the southpaw will go pro before really exploring a senior amateur career.

Donovan, who has shadowed ‘Real Deal’ Paddy Donovan in the majority of his or camps, has made no secret desire to turn over in recent years. The teen has always been drawn to the spotlight as well as the glitz and glam around the paid ranks but his Uncle Martin ‘Gugu’ Donovan was keen for him to remain amateur for the time being.

It appears he has talked the family around, as speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously he revealed he was he has turned pro.

“I feel like I’ve done enough in the amateurs World medalist, European Champion, European medal winner, 10 times National Champion. I think it’s time for me to step into these bright lights,” he said.