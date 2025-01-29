Cuban Rebel Mike Perez Wants Opetaia and Would Fight Riakporhe and Billiam-Smith on Same Night to Get Him

Mike Perez says he would deal with Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith on the same night.

Cork’s Cuban, who did win twice on the same card in Limerick back in 2010, wants some serious cruiserweight smoke and also name-dropped Cheavon Clarke and the man deemed the best at 200lbs Jai Opetaia.

The former heavyweight Prizefighter winner secured his first win under Platform Sports when he stopped Israel Duffus, a boxer who took Clarke 10 rounds, in 34 seconds just before Christmas.

Moving into 2025 the 39-year-old natural talent now wants big fights and major titles and let his willingness to fight be known.

“I would love to fight Richard Riakporhe. I would love to fight Chris Billam-Smith. I can fight both of them in the same night,” said the world ranked cruiserweight contender when speaking to Sky Sports.

“I have done it not once, I have done it twice. I can fight both of those guys on the same night.

“Then by the end of the year, this guy who everyone is calling a monster, Jai Opetaia. He’s the next superstar at cruiserweight? Well, he hasn’t gone through me yet. I would love to fight him at the end of the year.

“I’m here to show people, ‘Yo, listen. I’m back’.”

“Daddy is back, bring it on,” he continues

Perez, who is now working in Dublin with Paschal Collins and the Celtic Warrior crew doesn’t just want to add more names to his record.

The former amateur sensation, who is world ranked with the WBA, wants titles and says he would love a shot at the IBF’s current custodian, Opetaia.

“He’s a monster but he hasn’t got through me. No one has called me and said, ‘Yo, do you want this fight?’ I would love to fight him.

“I don’t think he has fought anybody like me. I don’t think he has been tested yet. They are picking the opponents for him carefully. They want to make a star,” he adds before firing shots the way of Clarke.

“They were doing that with Cheavon Clarke. He [Clarke] was supposed to be a superstar, but he just lost.

“Actually that would be a fight that I fancy. I believe I can finish him [Clarke] faster than my last fight.”