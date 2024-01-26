Lewis Crocker missed weight for his headline clash with Jose Felix on Saturday night.

After stripping off naked, Crocker tipped the scales at 150lbs, 3lbs over the 147lbs welterweight limit.

His opponent came in under the required limit at 146.6 lbs, meaning he and only he can win the WBO Inter-Continental title at the Ulster Hall.

There was concern among ‘The Croc’ faithful when they saw the towels ready to protect the Belfast man’s dignity and when David Diamante read out the 150lbs weight.

However, everything remained relaxed behind the scenes. Team Crocker and Matchroom knew what was coming.

It turns out Saturday night’s headline act wasn’t allowed weigh in under 150lbs by the BBBofC. The big punching Conlan Boxing star missed the check weight earlier in the week, meaning British Boxing Board of Control safety rules come into play.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith explains: “Earlier in the week the British Boxing Board of Control do their check weights. Lewis Crocker didn’t manage to make that check weight, so there was a weight limit set that he couldn’t come below.

“Felix and his team were aware and they wanted to make 147 because he wants the opportunity to win the title, so the title will be on the line for Jose, but unfortunately not for Lewis.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix Jr Weigh In ahead of their WBO Intercontinental Welterweight Title Tomorrow night. 26 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“The board puts these rules in place for the safety of the fighters, and Jose’s team was aware of it and he still wants to win the belt so the fight goes ahead.”

Former world champion Darren Barker, surmised the quick turnaround from fighting on December 2 may have played it’s part.

Speaking on Dazn he added: “It is a shame, but maybe the turnover time was a little too soon. After a fight you celebrate and refuel, so maybe it is a case of mistiming.

“He is huge, Lewis Crocker. It is a lot of wight to lose the day before a fight, you wouldn’t want to be taking that off the day before.”