Anthony Cacace to challenge for a world title on Fury Usyk

Anthony Cacace will challenge for a world title on a massive card in February according to reports.

‘The Apache’ looks set to fight IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight.

News re the fight broke online today, but official confirmation has yet to come.

Irish-boxing.com understands both teams have agreed in principle to fight in Saudi Arabia on February 17 and it’s just a matter of crossing the I’s and dotting the T’s.

It’s a fight the Belfast man has been calling for since the Welsh fighter became a world champion. However, while, Eddie Hearn did name-drop the IBO title holder as a possible Cordina foe on several occasions last year, the fact both are signed to rival promotions companies seemed to make the bout unlikely.

However, it now appears Matchroom and Queensberry will work together and the fight has been made for next month.

It’s huge new for Cacace, a mercurial talent who has never enjoyed the best of luck when it came to securing big fights. The 34-year-old finally has the chance to win a world title and could add his name to the list of Irish world champions as soon as February.