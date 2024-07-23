Ireland’s Hopefuls for Olympic Gold in Paris 2024

More than half of all Olympic Medals Ireland has won as a nation, are attributed to boxing (18 out of 35). Coming into Paris 2024, Ireland is ranked 54th for medals total, but 21st in boxing at the Olympics. Nobody is denying the Irish’s ability to throw down, but there are a few who are looking strong to achieve Olympic glory and bring home the gold.

The Rising Star

Dean Clancy is Ireland’s hope in the lightweight division, after securing his spot for Paris by earning Bronze at the European Games in 2023. Clancy is up against strong competition, including Australia’s boxing favourite Harry Garside, who achieved Bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Garside dabbled successfully into professional boxing and is 3-0, before stepping away to focus solely on winning gold at the Olympics. He will be a tough competitor.

Defending the Crown

Kellie Harrington is the reigning Olympic champion in the womens lightweight, having clinched gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira. Kellie has a wealth of other first-class accomplishments to her name, including gold at the 2018 World Championship and more recently gold at the 2023 European Games and gold at the 2022 European Championship – so she’s still in solid form.

Determined to be The Best

Michaela Walsh will be competing in the Women’s Featherweight division in Paris, after receiving Bronze at the European Games and securing her position in Poland in 2023. Michaela has been a consistent performer on the international stage, which includes silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, and more recently a gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Game. The latter, attests to her determination and will to improve.

The Comeback Kid

Speaking of Walsh’s, Michaela’s brother Aidan Walsh will also be aiming for glory in Paris 2024. Aidan, had a brief retirement from the sport due to injury frustrations and that of the ongoing physical and mental pressures of being an elite athlete, something us mortals could merely comprehend. But now, Aidan has had an impressive return to the sport he loves in the Road to Paris Boxing Qualification. With older sister Michaela as his role model and inspiration, Adian will be looking for further Olympic Glory in Paris, after receiving bronze at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s welterweight division.

Many Golden Opportunities

Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Dean Clancy are probably the four best, of a team of ten, to represent Ireland for boxing 2024 Olympics. However, any athlete on their day can perform good or bad, so you can’t rule out any of the Irish champions – and also not to put all of your eggs in one basket if you’re wanting to have a punt on boxing.

With such a talented team in one discipline alone, Paris 2024 could be the year of the Irish? Well, definitely a chance for an Olympics PB. The highest Ireland has achieved in the past is 6 total medals at London 2012, and most golds at a single Olympics was 3 at Atlanta 1996 (4 total). Hopefully this year our athletes can punch their way into Olympic history and set a precedent for years to come.