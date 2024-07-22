Five v Five Fight Night comes to Ireland?

The 5 v5 concept could make its way to Ireland later this year.

JB Promotions and Ian Gaughran Boxing have been mulling over emulating the format Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren used to great effect in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Talks are at a preliminary stage but September is a date that has been muted and potential matchups are already being explored.

The nature of Irish boxing means there may have to be a bit of flexibility on the concept, and fighters outside of both Jay Byrne and Ian Gaughran’s stable may have to be drafted in, although that was effectively the case when Matchroom squared off against Queensberry.

A Senan Kelly – Dave Ryan rematch is one eye-catching clash being suggested, a Dublin – Limerick clash between Graham McCormack and Robbie Burke is another.

Cain Lewis would represent the JB Promotions stable versus Connor Kerr if that fight could be made, a possible big punching war between Peter Carr and Shane McConnell is another mentioned as is an intriguing clash between Sean Murray and Celtic Warriors Daniel O’Sullivan has been whispered.

It’s understood talks will ramp up after this Friday’s Rise of Fall card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow.