Disappointed not Angry – Caoimhin Agyarko discusses Matchroom split

Caoimhin Agyarko holds no ill toward Matchroom and would be willing to work with Eddie Hearn and co again.

The Belfast light middleweight’s contract with the DAZN-aligned promotional outfit ran out after his victory with Troy Williamson in the SSE Arena on December 2.

Considering he’d just registered a career-best victory it was expected the deal would be extended – but speaking to Irish-boxing.com in January Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said that there ‘are fights there for Caoimhin but no contract at this time’.

The split comes on the back of Hearn publically calling out Agyarko for asking to get a warm-up in before he fought Williamson.

‘Black Thunder’ admits he was upset with those comments but points out he doesn’t hold a Matchrrom grudge and says he would have no issue fighting under their banner again.

“There are no hard feelings,” he told Seconds Out.

“I understand the game and I understand Eddie just wants big fights for his fighters. I felt a bit disappointed, Eddie being my promoter should have backed me and not said what he said, but there are no hard feelings. This is just boxing it’s not to say I’ll never work with Matchroom again. It’s boxing and I appreciate all the opportunities he gave me.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 18: Caoimhin Agyarko and Grant Dennis Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest in Dublin on Saturday night. 18 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko.

The annoying thing for Agyarko is the split came after he’d just had a leveling-up win in front of his home support.

The 27-year-old wants to kick on toward a European title but finds himself in limbo waiting for an opportunity, rather than having a proactive promoter hunting one down for him.

“It’s frustrating because I want to push on, I want big fights. I want to keep progressing my career but it’s like every time I get myself into a decent ranking or something like that, something pushes me back and I feel like I’m starting again.

“It was frustrating to have a big win against Troy and not really have anything from Eddie after that. It was a comfortable win, a convincing win and to do it back in Belfast shows Eddie and other promoters I can go back to Belfast and headline in big fights,” he adds before pointing out he isn’t one to sulk and will try and control the things he can affect.

“I can’t cry over spilled milk. I keep myself busy, keep myself in the gym every day and when the right opportunity comes I’ll be knocking on the door.”