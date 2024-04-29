No need for judges – Amanda Serrano makes Katie Taylor KO prediction

Amanda Serrano is promising to take the power away from the judges by producing a power display of her own when she rematches Katie Taylor in July.

The Brooklyn-raised Puerto Rican lost to the trailblazing Taylor via a close split decision on April 30, 2022, at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It’s a result she has bemoaned on numerous occasions since and scoring she has more than once questioned.

Going into their rematch, a July 20 Co-Main Event with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul to be broadcast on Netflix, the multiweight world champion says the scorecards won’t count the second time around.

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” Serrano said.

“I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges.”

Serano has won all four of her fights since losing to Taylor, most recently beating Danila Ramos via unanimous decision after their 12-rounder in October.

She has declared she will no longer fight over 10, but will make an exception for what is being billed as the rematch of the greatest women’s fight in history.

“While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for if that’s what Katie wanted. I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do.”

Speaking ahead of the repeat set for the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Texas, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Taylor said: “This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Taylor. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different.”