Team GB select Amy Broadhurst for final Olympic Qualifier

Amy Broadhurst will attempt to qualify for the Olympics in a Team GB vest next month.

The Louth native confirmed she has been selected by Team GB for the final Olympic qualifier, which takes place in Bangkok between May 23 and June 3.

The 27-year-old revealed she was considering all options to keep her Olympic dream alive after it became clear she wouldn’t be selected at 66kg for Team Ireland back in March.

Team GB was one of those options – and after Rob McCracken and co sought and got clearance – was the route she chose. Now post a training camp in America, ‘Baby Canelo’ has been selected ahead of Shona Whitwell and Gemma Richardson as Team GB’s 60kg Olympic hopeful.

The Dundalk boxer, who won World and European gold under the Irish flag and Commonwealth gold for Northern Ireland, confirmed the news in a statement released online.

“It has always been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and I am very happy that I have been selected by GB Boxing to go to the final qualifying event in Thailand in May.

“The decision to pursue an alternative route to the Olympic Games – after I was informed by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) in March 2024 that I would not be assessed for selection for the final qualifier – was not taken lightly and, as the holder of a British passport, I felt I owed it to myself and all the people that have supported me throughout my career to do everything possible to continue to pursue my dream of competing on the biggest stage in sport.

“Since I first walked into the GB Boxing gym, I have been made to feel incredibly welcome by my new teammates and all of the coaches and support staff and I would like to thank everyone at GB Boxing for their support and hard work over recent weeks in helping to keep my Olympic dream alive and enabling me to have this opportunity.

“My priority now is to continue to train hard, listen to the coaches and give myself the best possible chance of succeeding at the qualifier and achieving my dream of securing a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“I have nothing further to add at this time and will not be making any further public comment until after the qualifying event in Thailand.”

Like Katie Taylor, Broadhurst’s father is English, and the talented boxer had spoken to GB’s High Performance director in the past. Indeed, their interest was known as far back as 2021.

Broadhurst, boxing for Islington, won the English Elite title at light welterweight in 2018 and has spent periods living in Britain since then.

The Dundalk favourite considered exploring the switch in 2022 when it became clear Kellie Harrington was targeting Paris and a second Olympic Games at 60kg – and that Broadhurst would not be considered for 60kg selection, regardless of results.

However, she moved up to light welterweight and dominated the division winning World, European and Commonwealth gold. Unfortunately for Broadhurst, 63kg is not an Olympic weight so a second move up was made in a bid to reach Paris.

She represented Ireland in the European Games qualifier last summer and was defeated at the final hurdle by Team GB’s representative, Rosie Eccles.

Walsh, who defeated Broadhurst in the 2023 Elites and also won the 2024 Elites, was chosen for the last qualifier and was agonisingly close to making it to Paris. It was confirmed in March that the Offaly woman would be handed a second chance to qualify.