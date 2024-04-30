All Irish clash with Luke Keeler continues to tempt Padraig McCrory

Padraig McCrory can find reason aplenty to stave off retirement and fight Luke Keeler – but hints the potentially mouthwatering bout would have to make money as well as sense.

The popular Belfast super middle has revealed retirement has become a serious option since he lost to Edgar Berlanga in Florida earlier this year.

It’s a heart versus head matter for the 36-year-old and while the head is winning at this present time the heart strings are being pulled regularly.

One thing pulling at his heart and pulling him back toward fighting on is a potential match-up with former world title challenger Keeler.

That’s a fight Conlan Boxing want to promote on a DAZN broadcast on August 3 card at the SSE Arena.

‘The Hammer’ admits there have been talks about fighting the Dubliner on a bill that will host Tyrone McKenna versus Mohammed Mimoune, and that the fight appeals for various reasons.

However, he revealed money has yet to be discussed and indicated the finances would have to be right for him to take it.

“There’s nothing concrete,” said McCrory when speaking ot the Irish News.

“It’s got to the stage where we need to make a decision on what’s next. The Keeler fight appeals to me because he has a win over me as an amateur. He has boxed at world title level and, at this stage of our careers, I think it’s a good fight to make and the winner can go on and maybe roll the dice and see what’s next or retire with a good win.

“It’s the fight that would entice me back. There’s been no numbers discussed but it’s a good fight for Irish boxing fans, I think they’d be interested in it so we’ll see what happens with Conlan Boxing and DAZN.”

The more the Belfast fighter talks the more likely a return looks, he continues pointing out the pluses as if he is trying to talk himself into agreeing to the fight.

“I would love to get the opportunity to end my career on a high or get another chance to test myself at the top level. We’ll see, it’s about taking one fight at a time. If I never fought again I wouldn’t be surprised but deep down I know there’s more in me, I’m 35 but I’m still fresh.

“I haven’t had any mad wars, I’ve only been dropped once in my whole career – from sparring and fighting – and that was in my last fight.

“I still feel like I have a bit to give and I feel I owe the people who couldn’t get to Florida a big night in Belfast and I think me and Keeler is a great fight to give them. It’s Irish v Irish, two lads who have boxed at a really good level and there’s a bit of history between us from the amateurs.”