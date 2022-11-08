Matthew Tinker fights big punching Olympian this month

Matthew Tinker [8(6)-1(1)] will look to come back with a bang when he returns to the ring later this month.

The former St Francis amateur suffered shock and dramatic stoppage defeat in what was meant to be a routine keep-busy fight in the summer.

After coming so close to a British title shot and being linked with various big names, his career path got a little muddy when Turner Williams caught him by surprise in Clearwater.

However, the Scarborough-born southpaw has been afforded the chance to jump straight back into the mix and will share the ring with Juan Carrillo [8(6)-0] in Manhattan later this month.

The National Elite finalist will take on the 2016 Olympian on a Lou DiBella-promoted Broadway Boxing card at the Edison Ballroom on November 22.

The Columbian represented his country in Rio and turned over in 2019. He is unbeaten in 8 fights and has stopped six of his opponents, winning a WBA Fedecentro light-heavy title along the way.

The 30-year-old comes into the Tinker fight on the back of four knockout wins over opponents with winning records. Before being upset in the summer Tinker was on course for some big fights, a clash with British Champion, Dan Azeez set for Sky Sports fell through last minute and looked likely to be rearranged.

There was also talk of a Harley Burke meeting, while names like Joe Ward and Joshua Buatsi were also being mentioned.