National U22 Championships – Five Fantastic Final Weekend Fights to watch out for

It’s National Under-22 Finals weekend, meaning there are some sensational matchups to be consumed a the National Stadium across Friday and Saturday.

The opening weekend delivered in terms of entertainment with some tense bouts, big shocks, knockouts and world-class boxing.

Weekend two should be an upgrade considering the stakes increase.

Each clash is exciting in its own right and there is something to take from every match-up on the running order.

However, we’ve picked out some featuring big names that stand out to us.

With semi-finals night and Finals day so less than 24 hours apart we focused on the weekend’s action rather than the finals.

FRIDAY SEMI FINALS

48kg Georgia McGovern (Setanta) V Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf)

Familiar foes Georgia McGovern and Carleigh Irvine meet again in a fantastic flyweight final.

Not for the first time the women’s side of the sport serves up an international quality bout at domestic level.

Both have represented their country on the international stage, both have won numerous titles and both will be determined to establish themselves as number 1 at the age grade with the European U22’s coming up.

It doesn’t get much more exciting.

The pair have recent history having faced each other on three consecutive occasions between March of 2022 and February of 2024. Setanta’s McGovern, a European Youth medal winner, won two of those three fights, a Junior 2 final and an Esker Boxi Cup decider.

However, the more recent win belongs to Oakleaf’s Irving, who claimed victory in their Youth Championships semi-final meeting.

92+kg Martin C McDonagh (Galway) V Harry Geraghty (Santry)

Martin McDonagh could have been packing for Paris this weekend but instead is prepping for National U22 action.

The Galway super heavyweight, who had his first carded fight just two years ago, pushed World Championship silver medalist Davit Chaloyan all the way in the final bout of the Olympic qualifiers in Thailand this year.

Indeed, many felt, McDonagh had just about done enough to have his hand raised but it wasn’t to be for the boxer, who came out of nowhere to become a respected Elite amateur operator at his weight.

Impressively the National Elite champion didn’t spend too much time licking his wounds, nor did he deem himself too big for underage domestic competition and fights in the National Stadium this weekend.

Still, it’s not a ‘gimme’ return for the Westerner, as he renews acquaintances with Harry Geraghty.

The Santry big man pushed McDonagh all the way in Intermediate final last year. He may not have kicked on to the same degree or got to spar with Anthony Joshua but that bout should give him confidence.

SATURDAY – FINALS

66kg Kaci Rock (Enniskerry) V Laura Moran (St Annes)

Two popular underage European medallists meet in this mouthwatering championship bout.

It’s European U22 bronze medal winner Kaci Rock versus European Youth silver medalist Laura Moran.

Despite only being 21, Wicklow’s Rock goes into this clash as the old hand. The Enniskerry BC operator has established herself as a senior Elite of note, winning National Elite honours in a talent-packed weight class and representing Ireland at Elite World level.

Moran is the new kid on the block at the weight but comes to the senior ranks with an impressive CV. The much-decorated St Annes boxer also proved herself senior level with an Intermediate win.

This is a high-level clash not to be missed

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) V Anton Genocky (Dublin Docklands)

A final pairing that proves excitement levels are best served by having semi-finals a week before finals night.

Excitement has been allowed to brew after impressive performances by both on the South Circular Road last Saturday afternoon.

Ryan won an international class bout with Donagh Keary and did so in such a manner observers have been waxing lyrical about his potential since.

‘Rocky’ Genocky impressed minutes before growing into a clash with Leon Davis before registering an eye-catching stoppage.

After effectively dethroning the reigning champion Rathoth’s Ryan could be deemed favourite but both are teen talents with a bucket load of Irish titles between them and it’s sure to be a keenly contested clash the Stadium will stop to watch.

86kg Kian Hedderman (St Francis) V Sean Trant (Monkstown D)

Another decider benefiting from a semi-final narrative that has been allowed to ferment over the week.

The pair’s final four forays back to back last Saturday afternoon has whet the appetite for this decider.

Trant secured a stoppage win to return to national final action minutes after reigning champion Hedderman had a brilliant ding-dong battle with Rasheed Momoh.

Both bouts got chins wagging and the fight fraternity instantly set about looking forward to this week’s final.

Hedderman comes to the ring as champion and on the back of the kind of clash that suggests he and Castlebar’s Momoh could have a long and entertaining rivalry.

The relatively late-to-boxing St Francis fighter has forged a reputation as a star in the making in Limerick with the likes of Andy Lee and Paddy Donovan very big on his potential.

The St Francis fighter was denied the chance to make an International impact last year by ‘the Russian rule’, so will be eager to secure a European U22 slot again.

Trent has been a nearly man at the domestic level, the Monkstown fighter losing split decision finals and semis to the likes of Irish International Nathan Ojo.

There are some suggesting he is now on the verge of getting over than line and changing the trajectory of his amateur career, starting this Saturday.