Headline Act – Caoimhin Agyarko ready to lay down Belfast marker

Caoimhin Agyarko wants to put some excitement back on his name as he sets his sights on becoming a Belfast bill topper.

Things have gone a little quiet on the Agyarko front of late and ‘Black Thunder’ has yet to roar in 2024.

However, he fights for the first time since a career-best win over Troy Williamson on the Repeat or Revenge Conlan Boxing card at the SSE Arena on August 3.

The Belfast talent sees it, not only as the perfect chance to make a statement and put his name back on fight fan lips, but as an opportunity to take another step to becoming one of the boxing-mad city’s leading men.

“Unfortunately I’ve been a bit inactive this year but I’m looking forward to going out and putting on a big performance. There is a lot of great talent on the card so I’ll be looking to steal the show,” he said.

“I want to get people talking again and realizing how good Caoimhin Agyarko is.”

The fight is the Liverpool-trained Belfast man’s second successive on a Conlan card and his second successive in his hometown. It’s a run he wants to keep going, although he is determined to be in the kind of fights that top future Belfast fight cards.

Belfast, UK – November 30: Caoimhin Agyarko and Troy Williamson Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title fight on saturday night. 30 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko Portrait

“It’s good to be able to fight back home as much as possible. I want to come back home, build my career here, and start to become a star in Ireland. I want to be the first black Irish world champion. That’s been my goal since I was 14 years old. I can create a bit of history. The Irish fans get behind me they’ve always supported my career, always turned out and showed support. I’m always thankful for them. I just want to come back home and headline as many shows as I can and become the first black Irish world champion. The first steps to doing that start August 3. Hopefully, I can go out, and put on a punch-perfect performance. “

The 27-year-old former Holy Family amateur is promotionally free having parted ways with Matchroom post the Williamson fight. He is aware a good performance will put him in the shop window and he certainly has make an impression plans on a bill topped by Tyrone McKenna that hosts intriguing clashes between Dylan Moran and Owen O’Neill as well as Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes.

“A destructive performance,” he predicts.

“I’m going in there with bad intentions. I feel like I could have got the stoppage against Troy if I had gone through the gears a bit more. I definitely hurt him in the last round and if I had one or two more rounds I would have gone through the gears.”