Power -ful – TJ Doheny kindness inspires Cian Reddy pro move

Kind words can go a long way – all the way to the pro ranks if you are Cian Reddy.

The Laois native officially ditches the vest when he climbs through the ropes and trades leather with Nathan Darby at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on Saturday.

It’s the beginning of a new boxing journey where Reddy will become only Laois’ second active professional fighter and his is a career, that will have the stamp of the first Laois man to do it all over it.

As a world champion from the same club TJ Doheny was always going to be an inspiration to the IGB fighter, but the Australian-based world name’s influence runs much deeper than that.

Reddy, who was always there or there about in an extremely talent-packed amateur field, reveals a message once sent from ‘The Power’ had a powerful impact.

“I’m a massive fan of TJ Doheny not only a fan but a friend too. He was also a massive inspiration in my decision to go professional,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He sent me a message a few years ago after I had been sparring him, obviously I was young at the time so he was mixing in and out with me and a few different lads, but he must have seen something in me because he sent me this message after. I’ll never forget going around looking at my phone with a smile on my face. I just kept looking at it.”

The new to the pro scene boxer is hoping to have a similar impact on the emerging talent for Port Laois.

“Like I said TJ is a massive reason I decided to follow my dream of turning professional. Portlaoise has produced some of the best amateurs in the world throughout the years , it’s one of the best clubs in the country but as far as I’m aware, I could be wrong, it’s just TJ and myself who have turned professional.

“I think over the next few years a lot more will turn professional and I hope that I can be an example for them and show them they can follow their dreams just the way TJ did for me.”

Reddy turns over during a big few weeks for Laois boxing, Edward Harty claimed European Junior gold earlier this month, while the aforementioned, Doheny has been handed the chance to become Ireland’s first-ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

‘The Power’ has been rewarded for his run of Japanese wins with a shot at pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

The match up has drawn criticism from some quarters, although Reddy says those bemoaning it know very little about boxing.

“I’m delighted he’s gotten the Inoue fight,” he adds.

“If there’s anyone who deserves it it’s him. People wrote him off a few years ago after a loss or two but look how well he’s come back. He was a massive underdog against that Japanese guy who was 11-0 a few months ago and look how that went, he should be proud of himself. I can’t wait I was looking at flights to Tokyo myself!

“Anyone who criticizes the fight – for a start most of them have never boxed, TJ deserves the fight. He came back from a couple of losses with some massive wins he’s worked a lifetime for this. We get behind our own always.”