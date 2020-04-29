‘He’s very talented’ – Ricky Hatton excited about working with Brett McGinty

Ricky Hatton is excited by the prospect of working with Brett McGinty.

Having teamed up with management company Sheer Sports, who also look after Irish stars Jason Quigley, the Mckenna brothers Stevie and Aaron as, well as Ireland’s youngest pro boxer James Power, late last year it was revealed the former Oak Leaf amateur would be trained by Ricky Hatton.

‘The Hitman’ has worked with the Upton brothers and trains Irish middleweight title hopeful Chris Blaney and is excited about working with another Irish prospect.

The Manchester based former world champion turned trainer points out the Donegal 22-year-old is a fan friendly talent with room to improve.

“Brett has a crowd pleasing style, he’s very talented,” Hatton said to Sky Sports. “The one thing that excites me the most is that as good as he is, I know there is so much more to come.”

The light middleweight doesn’t just welcome comparisons with fan favourite Hatton, he points them out.

“I would say there will be some parts of my style similar to Ricky’s,” he said. “He would even say that himself. He was an aggressive fighter, I’m an aggressive fighter.”

“All throughout the amateurs, I was always a come forward fighter. I was very rarely on the back foot. He was always trying to back opponents to the ropes and work to the body and that will be very similar to me, so there’s definitely similarities between the two of us and there’s no better man to be learning from.”

McGinty’s late spring debut was postponed due to the current pandemic, but he remains positive and is looking forward to getting his career going.

“I was absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Ricky. I’m looking forward to the start of what hopefully will be a successful journey. A wee bump in the road, with the first fight being cancelled, but hopefully we’ll be back on track again, sooner rather than later.”