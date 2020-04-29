Logo

Navigation

‘He’s very talented’ – Ricky Hatton excited about working with Brett McGinty

By | on April 29, 2020 |
Headline News News

Ricky Hatton is excited by the prospect of working with Brett McGinty.

Having teamed up with management company Sheer Sports, who also look after Irish stars Jason Quigley, the Mckenna brothers Stevie and Aaron as, well as Ireland’s youngest pro boxer James Power, late last year it was revealed the former Oak Leaf amateur would be trained by Ricky Hatton.

‘The Hitman’ has worked with the Upton brothers and trains Irish middleweight title hopeful Chris Blaney and is excited about working with another Irish prospect.

The Manchester based former world champion turned trainer points out the Donegal 22-year-old is a fan friendly talent with room to improve.

“Brett has a crowd pleasing style, he’s very talented,” Hatton said to Sky Sports. “The one thing that excites me the most is that as good as he is, I know there is so much more to come.”

The light middleweight doesn’t just welcome comparisons with fan favourite Hatton, he points them out.

“I would say there will be some parts of my style similar to Ricky’s,” he said. “He would even say that himself. He was an aggressive fighter, I’m an aggressive fighter.”

“All throughout the amateurs, I was always a come forward fighter. I was very rarely on the back foot. He was always trying to back opponents to the ropes and work to the body and that will be very similar to me, so there’s definitely similarities between the two of us and there’s no better man to be learning from.”

McGinty’s late spring debut was postponed due to the current pandemic, but he remains positive and is looking forward to getting his career going.

“I was absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Ricky. I’m looking forward to the start of what hopefully will be a successful journey. A wee bump in the road, with the first fight being cancelled, but hopefully we’ll be back on track again, sooner rather than later.”

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media
shares