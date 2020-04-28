Bob backs Belfast- Arum reveals Belfast still an option for Frampton v Herring

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] could still fight for a world title in a third weight class at home.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever fighter looked set to challenge WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] in Windsor on June 13 before the current pandemic struck down sport.

It was made clear the fight was postponed rather than cancelled and both camps have talked positively about the fight happening once boxing resumes.

Both Jamie Conlan and Frampton himself recently indicated Madison Square Garden was in pole position to host the rescheduled world title fight.

Behind closed doors was also mentioned, but seems unlikely. Speaking Top Rank’s Crystina Poncher in an interview as part of the Catching Up With Crystina series on the company’s YouTube channel, Top Rank boss Bob Arum claims Belfast remains an option.

“Once this clears up and we can go back to doing live fights, I would think we can still go to Belfast,” Arum believes. “They got a really lovely indoor arena that seats 10,000 and that would be perfect for a fight like this.”

If the world title fight was to happen in Belfast a summer showdown would most likely be ruled out. That in turn would mean Windsor Park is off the cards. It also plays into the Herring ‘warm up’ narrative’ and provides the champ with time to trade leather on a behind closed doors card stateside.

Speaking with regard to the fight going to Belfast and the SSE Arena Arum added: “Carl was pushing before all of this happened, for the fight to be outdoors. Frank Warren—who would be promoting the fight, always wanted the indoor arena in Belfast.”