Logo



Navigation

Andrade backs ‘warrior’ Keeler to become a world champion

By | on February 2, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Demetrius Andrade [29(18)-0] has backed ‘warrior’ Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] to bounce back and win a world title.

The WBO middleweight champion of the world successfully defended his title against the Dublin fighter in Miami last Thursday night.

While brave and ballsy Keeler didn’t cause ‘Boo Boo’ didn’t too much trouble and was stopped in round xx of the DAZN and Sky Sports broadcast main event.

Yet Andrade seen enough to be left impressed. The two weight world champion went as far as to suggest Keeler would comeback and one day achieve his world title dream.

“Luke Keeler is a warrior, a future champion. But not today, today was my day. I took him to deep waters and I sunk him,” said the American.

While he was happy to predict success for Keeler looking forward, Andrade wasn’t going to forget what was said in the build up.

‘Coolhand’ has called the American ‘delusional’ throughout the build up to the 160lbs world title fight – and Andrade was insulted enough to take it into the fight with him.

“I went in there and thought I could put him out. So I took him out. I showed him I am not delusional. I got more knockdowns than I do fights, baby. I am entertaining. You gotta love it, I come to put on a show every time,” he added before discussing what may lay ahead for him.

“Listen, I wanted to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe ‘Joke-Ass’ Saunders and that’s what I am looking to do. Since Eddie has that big checkbook, that big bank, give Billy that check too so I can whoop his ass.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media