Andrade backs ‘warrior’ Keeler to become a world champion

Demetrius Andrade [29(18)-0] has backed ‘warrior’ Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] to bounce back and win a world title.

The WBO middleweight champion of the world successfully defended his title against the Dublin fighter in Miami last Thursday night.

While brave and ballsy Keeler didn’t cause ‘Boo Boo’ didn’t too much trouble and was stopped in round xx of the DAZN and Sky Sports broadcast main event.

Yet Andrade seen enough to be left impressed. The two weight world champion went as far as to suggest Keeler would comeback and one day achieve his world title dream.

“Luke Keeler is a warrior, a future champion. But not today, today was my day. I took him to deep waters and I sunk him,” said the American.

While he was happy to predict success for Keeler looking forward, Andrade wasn’t going to forget what was said in the build up.

‘Coolhand’ has called the American ‘delusional’ throughout the build up to the 160lbs world title fight – and Andrade was insulted enough to take it into the fight with him.

“I went in there and thought I could put him out. So I took him out. I showed him I am not delusional. I got more knockdowns than I do fights, baby. I am entertaining. You gotta love it, I come to put on a show every time,” he added before discussing what may lay ahead for him.



“Listen, I wanted to go up to 168 to fight Billy Joe ‘Joke-Ass’ Saunders and that’s what I am looking to do. Since Eddie has that big checkbook, that big bank, give Billy that check too so I can whoop his ass.”