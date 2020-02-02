Logo



American promoter claims Katie Taylor will fight ‘the most dangerous lady in boxing’ in April

Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(0)-1] will prove she is the most ‘dangerous lady in boxing’ when she fights Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] in a ‘Super Bowl’ clash this spring warns Lou DiBella

The much discussed and massively anticipated meeting of the undisputed lightweight champion of the world and the seven division titlist looks set to be officially agreed this week.

By all accounts a deal in done in principal and all that is left to be decided is whether to host the ‘mega fight’ in London or New York.

It’s a bout Taylor fans have been looking forward to, but there is a becareful what you wish for element to it warns DiBella, who is part of Joe Ward’s promotional set up.

Speaking after the Brooklyn based Puerto Rican fighter stopped Simone Aparecida Da Silva at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on Friday night the New Yorker explained: “Amanda Serrano’s performance against Simone Da Silva was yet another reminder that she’s the most dangerous lady in boxing.

“She’ll prove that against Katie Taylor when they meet in what will be the Super Bowl of women’s boxing.”

It’s not the first time the ‘Real Deal’s’ promoter has warned of her capabilities.

When speaking to the Irish press in Dublin at the press conference to confirm Ward was turning over he took time out discuss Serrano’s punching power.

I’ll tell you this,” he added. “Amanda and Katie is a tremendous fight. It really is. I have never promoted a woman or even seen a woman with the punching power of Amanda pound for pound. She is the biggest puncher in women’s boxing I’ve ever seen.”

