Khan fan Bradley living up to the nickname and keeping it ‘Cool’

Callum Bradley was happy to have come through the toughest test of his young career on Saturday night.

Bradley went 4-0 as a pro with a clinical display, outpointing Michael Horabin [2(0)-14(4)]in the Ulster Hall.

The young prospect admitted Horabin was something of a step up and was happy with how he dealt with it.

“I felt good out there a good four-round under my belt and probably my hardest fight and most awkward so far, I planned to work on things out there that I couldn’t do in the first three fights and I went out there and that’s what I have done.”

The Omagh man was cool under pressure and made light work of his opponent.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post the win Bradley claimed he was getting used to appearing on high profile shows: “I just kind of take it in my stride now, I am a little bit nervous inside maybe but I don’t show it, I just try and stay cool and that’s where I got my nickname, I didn’t even pick it, it just came up and I stuck with it,” he added before revealing a keep busy wish.

“I would like to be out four or five times this year hopefully, that’s the plan.”

‘Cool’ is certainly setting his expectations high as he declared “My dream card is fighting in Vegas, my main goal is fighting for a world title in Vegas”

Speaking on a dream opponent he wasn’t shy about calling out the best in the world “If I’m moving down in weight it would be Naoya Inoue.” A big claim from the 20-year-old.

Being so young, Bradley admitted he took inspiration from Amir Khan “When I was really young he was up and coming, and I was so young I never stayed up for one of his fights and the first one I did he got knocked out by Briedis Prescott and I was crying.”

With so many prospects coming up in Ireland at the moment it is hard not to recognize Bradley as one of a number of talents – and he spoke about what it means to him to be mentioned in and amongst those names “All the lads are top lads, them boys were winning Irish titles at the same time as I was but we were at different weights so we have never fought or anything, but they are all brilliant lads and we would have been training in the Irish team and we are all heading for the same goal and that’s world champion”

“I’m taking it fight by fight at the moment and year by year and I’m only twenty so maybe in the next say four or five years I would like to be fighting for a world title.”