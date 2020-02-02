Shots fired – Donegan calls for Duffy to ‘take a step back from the modeling career’ and give Cavan the fight it wants

It was shots fired machine gun style as solider Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] called for a fight with fellow Cavan man Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] after registering a fifth career win on the Celtic Clash 10, Saturday night.

Donegan had been holding his tongue until he had banked some experience and became title eligible, but let rip at the Devenish last night.

‘Da Bomb’ called for a derby clash with fellow county man and light middleweight prospect Duffy.

The Boxing Ireland 154lbs fighter admitted the pair have previous and slated ‘The Butcher Boy’ for his social media antics.

Donegan feels his Breffni County brother has stations above himself and would love to bring him down a peg or two.

“I want my fellow Cavan man Mr Peaky Blinder. He might take the fight. If Owen Duffy takes a step back from his modeling career and focuses on the boxing we could make a fight the fans want,” Donegan told Irish-boxing.com.

The Stephen Sharpe managed fighter also has BUI Celtic title ambitions, but cheekily queries as to whether the BUI Duffy would be passed Duffy fit to challenge for the strap – which is currently held by Paddy Gallagher.

“If I can’t get the Celtic Title fight let’s have a 50-50 Cavan v Cavan fight. I’d love to fight for the title and Owen next, but is Owen eligible for the title after his last fight? I don’t know how it works, but would he deserve a shot in the eyes of the BUI?”

The animosity toward Duffy is clear even through Donegan’s dead pan delivery.

When pushed on that dislike he explains: “He just wrecks my head on facebook and that. He goes around thinking he is a model. Look it, he is a boxer at the end of the day. Everyone is in to win, but if this is the way he is starting off we are in for a massive headache if he progresses. You’d think he is a big name world level fighter, someday he might be, but not now.

“We sparred years ago and we have had words before, lets just put it that way. I wouldn’t say it’s a massive dislike but we are not mates.”

It certainly seems personal, but Donegan also argues it makes business sense and believes the fight would split Cavan.

“The bottom line is there are two light middleweights in Cavan we can see who the best is, capture the imagination of the county, give Irish boxing a fight in front of an amazing atmosphere and help both our careers.

“Cavan would love it. People are mad for the fight. The support would be 50-50. He has a big following so do I and we even have mutal supporters,” he adds before stressing he would emerge the victor if the fight was to be made.

“I know I beat him. If I train hard and knuckle down he can’t beat me. If I got a 50-50 fight you’d see a different animal in that ring.”