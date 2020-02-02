Saturday night results – MTKFightNight and Celtic Clash 10 outcomes

Belfast played host to two boxing shows last night.
The #MTKFightNight entertained a sold out Ulster Hall, while the Celtic Clash series hit double figures at a populated Devenish.
Check out the results from both shows below:
#MTKFightNight
Damien Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] defeated Jiri Svacina (13(2)-40(11) PTS
Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] defeated Liam Richards (12(1)-63(1) PTS
Ruari Dalton [2(0)-0] defeated Jose Aguilar (16(6)-73(13)-5) PTS
Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] defeated Michael Horabin (2(0)-14(4) PTS
Padraig Mccrory [10(4)-0] defeated Lewis Van Poetsch (9(2)-119(10)-2) PTS
Lewis Croker [11(6)-0] defeated John Thain (17(1)-5(0) PTS
David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1] defeated Lee Haskins (36(14)-5(4) Fifth Round KO
Gary Cully [10(5)-0] defeated Joe Fitzpatrick (10(7)-1(1) First Round KO
Sean McComb [10(5)-0] defeated Mauro Godoy (32(17)-6(3)-1) 6th Round Corner Stoppage
Celtic Clash 10
Tony McGylnn [2-0] defeated Dale Arrowsmith [2(1)-34(4)-1] 40-36 PTS
Katelynn Phelan[3-0] defeated Borislava Goranova [11(0)- 65(11)-6] 40-36 PTS
Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] defeated Josue Bendana [10(6)-18(5)-4] 40-35 PTS
Aaron Gethins [4-0] defeated Eligio Palacios [7-50(6)-4] 40-36 PTS
Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] defeated Geoboord Omier [4(3)-49(7)-1] 40-36 PTS
Rhys Moran [1-0] defeated Andy Bishop [0-10(2)] 40-36PTS
Owen O’Neill [4-0] defeated Alexander Zeledon [5(0)-22(7)-3] 40-36PTS
Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] defeated Josefat Reyes [8(2)-11(1)-2] Seventh Round TKO