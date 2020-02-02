Logo



Navigation

Saturday night results – MTKFightNight and Celtic Clash 10 outcomes

By | on February 2, 2020 |
Headline News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Belfast played host to two boxing shows last night.

The #MTKFightNight entertained a sold out Ulster Hall, while the Celtic Clash series hit double figures at a populated Devenish.

Check out the results from both shows below:

#MTKFightNight

Damien Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] defeated Jiri Svacina (13(2)-40(11) PTS

Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] defeated Liam Richards (12(1)-63(1) PTS

Ruari Dalton [2(0)-0] defeated Jose Aguilar (16(6)-73(13)-5) PTS

Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] defeated Michael Horabin (2(0)-14(4) PTS

Padraig Mccrory [10(4)-0] defeated Lewis Van Poetsch (9(2)-119(10)-2) PTS

Lewis Croker [11(6)-0] defeated John Thain (17(1)-5(0) PTS

David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1] defeated Lee Haskins (36(14)-5(4) Fifth Round KO

Gary Cully [10(5)-0] defeated Joe Fitzpatrick (10(7)-1(1) First Round KO

Sean McComb [10(5)-0] defeated Mauro Godoy (32(17)-6(3)-1) 6th Round Corner Stoppage

Celtic Clash 10

Tony McGylnn [2-0] defeated Dale Arrowsmith [2(1)-34(4)-1] 40-36 PTS

Katelynn Phelan[3-0] defeated Borislava Goranova [11(0)- 65(11)-6] 40-36 PTS

Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] defeated Josue Bendana [10(6)-18(5)-4] 40-35 PTS

Aaron Gethins [4-0] defeated Eligio Palacios [7-50(6)-4] 40-36 PTS

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] defeated Geoboord Omier [4(3)-49(7)-1] 40-36 PTS

Rhys Moran [1-0] defeated Andy Bishop [0-10(2)] 40-36PTS

Owen O’Neill [4-0] defeated Alexander Zeledon [5(0)-22(7)-3] 40-36PTS

Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] defeated Josefat Reyes [8(2)-11(1)-2] Seventh Round TKO

dpg



Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media